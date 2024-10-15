IDEG-CFI to activate election situation rooms across Ghana

The Institute for Democratic Governance and the Civic Forum Initiative (IDEG-CFI) is set to activate its election situation rooms nationwide to coordinate observation activities ahead of the December 7 polls.

These situation rooms will be operational months prior to election day, serving as central hubs for collecting real-time data, monitoring electoral incidents, and facilitating timely interventions in collaboration with the Electoral Commission, the National Elections Security Task Force, media, and various local and international observer groups.

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of IDEG, emphasised the critical role of election situation rooms as command centers for monitoring and responding to electoral developments, especially in high-risk areas, during a training workshop for IDEG-CFI regional coordinators in Accra.

He stressed the importance of accurate and prompt communication between regional coordinators and the situation rooms to mitigate potential election-related conflicts.

Dr. Akwetey also raised concerns about escalating political tensions and complex socio-political issues affecting the election, including protests related to the galamsey crisis.

Dr. Akwetey reminded the coordinators that their responsibilities went beyond data collection to understanding the electoral context, and ensuring their actions fostered a peaceful election process.

He urged observers to remain vigilant and neutral, and warned against actions that could jeopardise their impartiality.

By activating the election situation rooms early, IDEG aims to enhance coordination and preparedness, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the 2024 general elections.

Source: GNA