Environmental group calls on government to stop burning galamsey machinery

Eco Warriors Movement, an environmental group, has expressed concerns about the burning of confiscated machinery of illegal miners.

Recently, the military, under the ‘Operation Halt’ burned 18 confiscated chang-fan machines and water pumping equipment.

According to the advocacy group, burning machinery harms various aspects of the environment, and the government should reconsider this decision.

“Illegal mining has long devastated the environment, contributing to water pollution, deforestation, and soil degradation.

While the intent is to halt these destructive practices, burning machinery on-site presents serious environmental risks that need to be addressed,” Mr. Otuo-Akyampong Boakye, an Environmental Scientist and President of the group stated in an interview in Kumasi.

He explained that, “when machinery is burned, hazardous materials such as petroleum residues, heavy metals (lead, mercury), and plastic compounds seep into the soil.

“These contaminants can persist in the environment for years, affecting soil fertility and possibly entering food chains through crops and livestock.”

For years, the government of Ghana had resorted to burning confiscated machinery and other equipment used for illegal mining.

However, the organization suggested that the government consider using the confiscated items in various ways, such as safe dismantling and recycling, secure disposal of hazardous materials, and repurposing.

This approach, according to the group, would ensure sustainable usage of the confiscated items while protecting the environment.

“We call on the government and the military to review their approach to this issue and adopt environmentally responsible methods that do not compromise our already fragile ecosystems.

While we stand firm in our commitment to ending galamsey, we must do so in ways that preserve the integrity of our environment for future generations,” Mr. Otuo-Akyampong added.

