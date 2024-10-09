Over GH¢1b invested in infrastructure across public universities – Dr. Adutwum

The government has made substantial investment in infrastructure across public universities in Ghana with the allocation of over GH¢1 billion for the construction of new lecture halls, laboratories, and dormitories, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has announced.

He said over 70,000 students in the 2023/2024 academic year alone, received loans exceeding GH¢250 million through the Student Loan Trust Fund, aiding the beneficiaries to overcome economic barriers in their pursuit for higher education.

The Minster who was speaking at the 50th Anniversary of Christian Service University (CSU) in Kumasi, also revealed that the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat awarded more than 30,000 students’ scholarships.

A grand durbar to climax series of activities for the year-long celebration on the theme, “CSU @50, Achievements, Challenges and Prospects,” was attended by key stakeholders.

Among Other dignitaries apart from the Education Minister who graced the occasion were Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament, and Akyamfuo Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, the Asafohene who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dr Adutwum said the transformation of CSU from a Bible College in 1974 to a fully-fledged university offering a wide range of programmes was one of its significant achievements.

“I am particularly excited to hear about the flagship Master of Arts in Event Management Programme because in today’s world, innovation in education is critical,” he noted.

He said it was not enough for universities to offer traditional programmes, stressing that higher education institutions must evolve and create new courses that equip students with skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment.

The Education Minister was thrilled CSU has embraced this challenge and ensuring its students are prepared to meet the demands of the modern world, both in theory and practice.

“While we celebrate these achievements, it is important to acknowledge the challenges that CSU, like many other private tertiary institutions face.

Running a private university comes with its own set of difficulties, including limited financial resources, the need for continuous infrastructural development, and staying competitive in an increasingly globalised education sector, are just a few hurdles CSU has had to overcome,” Dr. Adutwum stated.

He, however, indicated that, CSU had demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability and that these qualities would continue to drive the University forward.

Prof. Oquaye highlighted the importance of training students on the foundation of Christian values and principles as a way of building their capacity not only for the job market, but human development as well.

He acknowledged the immense contribution of the Church to Ghana’s education sector from basic to tertiary level, and applauded CSU for impacting and transforming thousands of lives since its establishment 50 years ago.

“Education is so important that Christ allowed Himself to be taught by the Rabbi in the temple and by His parents at the carpenter’s shop and at home. Indeed, education is the root of Christianity,” Prof. Oquaye stated.

Prof. Sam Afrane, Vice-Chancellor of CSU, said the University was celebrating both 50 years of existence and the attainment of an autonomous status following the granting of a Presidential Charter by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 17, this year.

We celebrate these two milestones with boundless praise and gratitude to the Almighty who is the owner and shepherd of this institution,” he exalted.

He paid glowing tribute to the vision bearers who worked tirelessly to develop the necessary governance, management, and physical infrastructure that gave birth to the University.

The Vice-Chancellor recounted how a Bible College with less than 100 students in 1974 had grown into a liberal university with over 2000 students in 2024, saying that, those who saw the beginning of CSU could hardly believe what they would see today if they visited the campus.

“From its humble beginnings, CSU now stands as an autonomous institution, unique in several ways and characterised by Christ-centred education, promotion and delivery of professional entrepreneurship programmes, student mentorship scheme and support services.”

He said the University had come this far riding on the faithfulness of the Living God, but the journey had not been all rosy.

Despite the shift from solely theological programme to Liberal Arts education, the institution has maintained its evangelical Christian stance and values, Prof. Afrane pointed out.

Source: GNA