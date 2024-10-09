Black Stars at crossroads as danger of missing out on 2025 AFCON looms

Qualification to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been relatively easy for Ghana’s Black Stars in recent years, but the team’s dismal start to next year’s edition has prompted doubts about its qualification attempt.

The four-time AFCON winner has made 24 appearances in the biennial competition, ranking third after Egypt (26) and Ivory Coast (25).

Ghana last missed out on the AFCON in 2004, after a disappointing qualification run that included losses to Uganda and Rwanda, resulting in a third-place finish in Group 13.

The Black Stars’ initial loss to Angola and draw with Niger in 2025 AFCON qualifiers, have raised concerns about players’ dedication, and the upcoming double-header against Sudan would put additional pressure on the team.

Coach Otto Addo and his charges would be looking to avoid another embarrassment at home after Angola broke their 24-year unbeaten run at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

With the match against Sudan shifted to Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Stars will be hoping to get their qualifying ambitions back on track while also making Ghanaian fans happy.

But it wouldn’t be easy against a Sudanese team that had gone four matches unbeaten in AFCON qualifiers and 2026 World Cup qualifiers before losing 2-1 to Angola in their last match.

Team news

The Black Stars have been struck a major setback as they will be missing four crucial players: Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim.

Abu Francis, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Michael Baidoo, and Ibrahim Sadick have been called in as late replacements for the players that are out.

Ghana have received a significant boost with the return of Alexander Djiku, who had missed the previous two matches owing to injury.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, and Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu have all been called up for this critical game.

For Sudan, former Al Hilal player Eid Moghaddam and Al-Merreikh custodian Ahmed Peter have returned to the national team for this match.

Sudan top-marksman Mohamed Abdelrahman will be looking to get his first goal in the qualifiers after struggling in past matches.

Ghana possible starting lineup: Ati-Zigi (GK); Seidu, Salisu, Mumin, Lamptey, Owusu, Ashimeru, Fatawu, Kudus, Semenyo, Ayew.

Sudan possible starting lineup: Abou (GK); Agab, Koko, Karshoum, Khamis, Abuaagla, Khidir; Eisa, Omer, Thierry, Abdelrahman

Kick-Off Time: 4:00pm

Prediction: Ghana 3 Sudan 0

By Simon Asare

Source: GNA