It would be improper to ban small-scale mining – Minerals Commission CEO

Mr Martin Kwaku Ayisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, has expressed concern about recent calls for a total ban on small-scale mining in Ghana, stating that such a ban would be improper.

“…When you say ban small-scale mining, in my understanding, it means that don’t allow anybody to do it lawfully. I understand the situation and the anger of Ghanaians but the people who have sunk a borehole will be punished because folks along the Pra, Birim, and co are misbehaving,” he explained.

“…These are the issues that we are facing and so I advised the government and told my minister that it will not be proper to have a wholesale ban,” he added.

Mr. Ayisi made the remarks on Monday during a public hearing of Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee in Accra.

He also opposed suspending the issuance of mining licenses as a strategy to combat illegal mining, also known as “Galamsey”.

He claimed that delays in processing licenses exacerbated the situation.

He also explained that such delays pushed people to engage in illegal mining activities, causing significant damage to water bodies and forest reserves.

According to the CEO, while addressing illegal mining was critical, delaying the issuance of licenses for legitimate miners created an unintentional void that illegal operators exploited.

“…Honourable Chairman, when my minister took office in 2021, the first thing he told me was Martin, the delay in issuing licenses is what is creating the problem. So cut the delays. So, what did we do? We went online.

So, what would have taken a year, even a week or two, they upload, we do the inspection, and then they got on with it,” he said.

“…When you don’t give them the license, what they will do is, they will go and do it [mine] illegally. I will not sit here and say, even those who have licenses, everything is perfect,” Mr. Ayisi told the Committee.

Source: GNA