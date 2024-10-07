Ship docked at Old Ningo, authorities begin investigation 

A Nigerian oil vessel, MT Vrinda, has unexpectedly docked at the shores of Old Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram District, after developing some fault with one of its engines.

The vessel, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered, was enroute from Nigeria to Cotonou in Benin using Ghana’s waters.

Checks from the Marine Police Unit confirmed the docking of the vessel, revealing that to ensure the safety of the crew and the vessel, the unit was contacted to provide the needed security.

The GNA spotted a number of residents of Old Ningo at the shores having a glimpse of the vessel on Sunday afternoon, a situation eyewitnesses say had become an occurrence since the docking of the ship since last Friday.

Mr John Osabu, an eyewitness, said security officials promptly visited the premises after the unexpected docking, to commence an investigation into the circumstances leading to its berth.

