CSOs call on Ghana President to declare state of emergency over illegal mining and repeal L.I 2462 immediately

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) after a meeting with some state agencies have made an urgent call on the president of Ghana to declare a state of emergency over illegal mining in the country. In a communique issued after the meeting, the gathering also called for an immediate repeal of the L.I. 2462.

“The President must immediately declare a state of emergency over our water bodies and forest reserves and to clear everyone found undertaking mining activities on water bodies and in forest reserves,” they said in a communique copied to Ghana Business News.

The meeting was in pursuant to the recent happenings in Ghana’s natural resources sector, to discuss issues of mining, forest, water resources and the general environment.

Stakeholders at the discussion noted with regret the destruction of Ghana’s freshwater and forest resources including the socio-cultural heritage of Ghana’s prestine environmental conditions.

They recognized the enormous potential of Ghana’s natural resources to deliver against poverty and deprivation for Ghanaians but were unhappy with “the irresponsible manner in which these resources are being managed, leading to the depletion of these resources as well as pollution of the habitats where these resources are exploited.”

The meeting argued that the absence of prudent management and governance the country’s resources has resulted in a fast decline in the living conditions of Ghanaians while exposing future generations to future uncertainties.

They noted with regret “the unprecedented existential risk, resulting from the evidence of pollution and contamination of our water bodies, and food systems from poisonous levels of heavy metals such as evidence of mercury, cadmium, lead, arsenic and cyanide due to widespread and unregulated illegal mining activities in Ghana.”

“These irresponsible mining activities have resulted in large scale deforestation and forest degradation compromising on their ecological integrity and their continuous capacity to provide essential life supporting needs like water, habitat for biodiversity, raw minerals while also contributing to climate mitigation and resilience,” they added.

Acknowledging that small-scale mining if properly regulated and accompanied by strict compliance and enforcement of punitive measures as outlined by law, could have significantly curtailed the activities of illegal mining, they reached a consensus that the current situation has escalated into a national emergency and requires urgent action by the government.

The country has in recent times witnessed an unprecedented levels of illegal mining on notable rivers and forest reserves, that are causing destruction to these natural resources. There have been a number of protests calling for immediate government action, but instead, some protesters, particularly belonging to the civil society group Democracy Hub, have been met with police high-handedness. More than 50 of them have been arrested and unjustly detained before being put before cut. Some have been granted bail.

Present at the meeting were representatives of the Ministry of Lands, and Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance, National Development Planning Commission, the Media, Community representatives of Mining Communities, Civil Society Representatives on Extractives and small-scale miners.

See the full details of the communique below: