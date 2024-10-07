Our next government has a challenge to reverse negative trends – Togbe Afede

Ghana’s next government must focus on restoring the nation’s outlook, Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli has entreated.

Ghana would head to the polls in the coming weeks to establish a new government, and ongoing challenges with the economy and the natural environment should become the focus of whoever emerged winner, the traditional ruler said.

Togbe Afede was addressing the grand durbar of the 2024 Asogli Yam Festival where he spoke about the present socio-economic challenges.

Various political aspirants have acknowledged the present challenges facing the nation, and all presidential candidates have also pledged a path of transformation.

Togbe Afede shared the hope that the incoming government would succeed and urged the voting masses to make informed choices at the upcoming event.

He called on politicians to address inflation, corruption, and joblessness, saying they posed a threat to the nation’s security.

He said a review of the constitution was also necessary while a general approach to attitude would be required from the populace.

“Our next government has a challenge to reverse all the negative trends. As we go into elections this year, we should all bear that in mind. We need development and that should be our guide as we exercise our franchise,” he said.

Togbe Afede seized the moment to urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure conditions for free and fair elections.

He called upon the EC to ensure conditions that allow ensure that the people’s mandate and choice are respected for the sake of peace and tranquility.

Togbe Afede called for an end to the illegal mining (galamsey) menace in Ghana, which presently, was a general concern owing to the destruction of the country’s natural resources.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a Statesman and strong advocate for the fight against illegal mining, was the special guest of honour at the durbar.

He called on the President of the Republic to heed to the call of the people to wield an iron hand over illegal mining and bring an end to the destruction of water bodies, farmlands and forest reserves.

This year’s festival was held on the theme: “Lets Ensure Freedom and Justice for All,” and scores of dignitaries from across the economic, political, and social circles attended the grand durbar.

Representatives of flagbearers of the various political parties, as well as traditional rulers from diverse areas were present at the event.

Source: GNA