Germany pledges continued support for Ghana’s green energy initiatives

Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change through renewable energy initiatives.

“The fight against climate change and measures to mitigate the impact of it could become an even more prominent priority area of our future bilateral cooperation,” Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Daniel Krull, said.

During a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of German National Day, which falls on October 3, Ambassador Daniel Krull highlighted several collaborative projects between the two countries.

One of such initiative involves upgrading Ghana’s energy infrastructure to accommodate more renewable sources.

The Ambassador disclosed that Germany aimed to assist in installing solar panels on residential and public buildings, including hospitals and universities, to increase the country’s reliance on clean energy.

“We want to help upgrade the smartness of the energy infrastructure, with the vision that millions of house owners in Ghana will invest in installing solar panels on their roofs if they are allowed to become independent power producers.” Mr Krull said.

In addition, he said, Germany was exploring the potential of green hydrogen as a clean fuel source in Ghana.

As part of the exploratory project, a pilot electrolyser would be installed at the Bui Power Plant to assess the feasibility of hydrogen fuel adoption and develop necessary regulatory frameworks “as an essential precondition for attracting private sector engagement.”

Mr Krull emphasised Germany’s ongoing support for African nations disproportionately affected by climate change despite their minimal contributions to global carbon emissions.

He also commended Ghana’s recent progress in human rights and democratic governance.

“We commend Ghana for abolishing almost entirely the death penalty and Parliament for finally passing the bill and the President for swiftly assenting the affirmative action bill.”

As Ghana prepares for the December 7 elections, the Ambassador expressed confidence in the country’s electoral processes and urged all parties to prioritise peace and fairness throughout the democratic exercise. “Ghana has a strong tradition of free and fair elections, “he said.

He said Ghana remained Germany’s trusted political partner for cooperation in West-Africa and beyond, and especially in areas “regarding conflict resolution and peace-building, fighting against and mitigating the impact of climate change, and upholding the respect for human rights.”

