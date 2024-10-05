Akufo-Addo meets with Organised Labour over galamsey concerns 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has held a crunch meeting with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House, Accra, to discuss issues pertaining to illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as “galamsey”.

In a statement issued by Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar in Accra on Friday, it said the government is committed to engaging all stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable mining and environmental protection.

“The government would like to thank Organised Labour for attending upon the President’s invitation,” the statement said.

The Organised Labour recently issued a statement to embark on industrial action on Thursday, October 10, 2024, if the government fails to address concerns regarding the illegal mining, which has polluted the country’s water sources.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, in collaboration with the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious-Ghana, has also issued a statement to embark on “Environmental Prayer Walk against Galamsey” on Friday, October 11,2024.

Meanwhile, the Democracy Hub and the Coalition Against Illegal Mining are already on the street on a three-day protest against illegal mining and calling for the release of some 54 protesters arrested by the police for a recent demonstration.

The issue of illegal mining has gained prominence in public discourse in recent times due to the resurgence of the practice in some parts of the country.

The government, over the past seven years, has taken some measures including temporary ban on small-scale mining, licensing of miners, burning of excavators involved in galamsey, introduction of mercury- free machines for gold processing to end the illegal mining menace, but to no avail.

Source: GNA