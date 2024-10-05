A healthy lifestyle can reduce cardiovascular diseases – Dr Sereboe

Dr Lawrence Agyeman Sereboe, Medical Director, St Michael’s Specialist Hospital, says healthy lifestyles can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

He said activities such as regular medical check-ups, exercising and eating fruits and vegetables, could prevent and manage diseases, including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

Dr Sereboe said this at the World Heart Day Campaign and Free Cardiac Screening Event organised by the St Michael’s Specialist Hospital, Lapaz in Accra.

It was part of the hospital’s activities to mark World Heart Day 2024, to raise awareness of cardiovascular health and the importance of early detection.

World Heart Day is observed annually on September 29 to increase awareness of cardiovascular diseases and how to control them.

The Day was established by the World Heart Federation in collaboration with the World Health Organisation in 2000.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Use Heart for Action”.

Dr Sereboe said: “Eighty per cent of heart diseases and stroke can be preventable by simple lifestyle modifications… The fact that you are hypertensive does not mean that you should die of a heart disease, you can do something about it.”

He encouraged diabetic and hypertensive patients to visit the hospital regularly for check up and take their medications as directed.

The Medical Director warned against smoking and excessive alcohol consumption and added that many people who had heart attacks and strokes were smokers.

“Spending one hour on shisha is equivalent to 100 sticks of cigarettes. As a young person if you stop smoking by ten years, your risk of getting a heart attack is reduced as much as the general population.” Dr Sereboe stated.

Madam Araba Tweba, a beneficiary, said the health screening exercise was an opportunity for people who did not visit health facilities for regular check-ups to know their status.

Mr Ezekiel Ackom, a resident of Kasoa, and another beneficiary Jiu-itsu, said the process was smooth and educative.

He said he would adhere to the advice given by the doctors to maintain a healthier heart.

Source: GNA