Court jails man 15 years for robbing mobile money vender 

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a vulcanizer to 15 years in prison for robbing a mobile money vendor of GH¢20,725 at Mamprobi in Accra.

Alfred Boateng, 37, who was charged with unlawful entry and robbery, pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah, convicted Boateng based on his plea.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ramatha Asuma, informed the court that the complainant, Hanna Owusu, is a mobile money vendor, while Boateng, is a vulcanizer.

Both Owusu and Boateng live in Chorkor, Accra.

Chief Inspector Asuma stated that Owusu operates her business at Mamprobi-Bamboi.

On September 30, 2024, at around 1000 hours, while Owusu was in her shop, Boateng approached her, requesting her mobile money number to share with someone who was supposed to send him money.

The prosecution stated that Owusu refused Boateng’s request and suggested that he ask the person sending the money to enable a cash-out option on their phone so that she could withdraw the funds for him.

The court heard that Boateng, armed with a knife, threatened Owusu while she was in the inner room of the shop.

According to the prosecution, Boateng then tried to strangle Owusu and, during the struggle, took GH¢20,725 that was kept under the counter.

After taking the money, Boateng fled the scene. Owusu gathered her courage and ran after him while shouting, “Thief, thief.”

The prosecution stated that several individuals also joined in the chase after Boateng.

Chief Inspector Asuma noted that while being pursued, Boateng sprinkled some of the money on the ground to try to distract the crowd, but many ignored it and continued to pursue him.

The prosecution reported that GH¢13,800 was recovered from Boateng when he was apprehended.

Chief Inspector Asuma mentioned that the mob beat Boateng, and he was subsequently taken to Mamprobi Hospital for treatment before being discharged.

The prosecution said that a CCTV camera in the shop recorded Boateng while he was committing the offence.

Boateng admitted to the crime in his caution statement.

Source: GNA