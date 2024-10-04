PSGH calls on government to address its grievances to safeguard healthcare delivery

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), has called on the government to address its concerns to enable them deliver effective healthcare for Ghanaians.

A statement issued by PSGH and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the government should expedite the formal integration of community pharmacies into the national primary healthcare system.

With over 5,000 pharmacies nationwide, these facilities are well-positioned to serve as primary healthcare access points, especially in underserved areas.

It said a “Pharmacy First policy” should be adopted to recognize community pharmacies as the first port of call for minor illnesses, adding that, the integration should include data capture and storage within the national health database, as well as involvement in public health interventions such as malaria control, HIV/AIDS management, and national immunization campaigns.

The statement said government must address the shortage of pharmacists in public sector hospitals to ensure equitable access to pharmaceutical care across the country.

This, it said can be done by recruiting at least 1,000 pharmacists to fill existing vacancies in already operating hospitals and improve conditions of service, especially in underserved regions.

It further called on government to address the delays in financial clearance and postings for pharmacy house officers, and also review the policy concerning Over-the-Counter Medicine Shops, particularly in urban and suburban areas.

Additionally, it urged the government to take decisive action to end galamsey, protect water resources, and ensure the sustainability of local pharmaceutical production, which is vital for affordable and accessible primary healthcare.

It encouraged the public to engage with pharmacists for expert advice on medication and all health-related concerns.

“Whenever you visit a pharmacy, ask to speak with the pharmacist, as they are committed to providing personalized, patient-centered care,” it added.

Source: GNA