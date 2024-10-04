Citizens present petition to Attorney-General’s Office calling for release of detained protesters

The Concerned Citizens Against Illegal Mining have submitted their petition to the Attorney-General’s Office on the opening day of their three-day “FreeTheCitizens” demonstrations.

Mr. Adatsi Brownson, a convenor of the protest, presented the petition on behalf of the group to Mr. Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, at the car park of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The group called for the “immediate” release of the Democracy Hub demonstrators currently in police custody, urging the Attorney-General to conduct administrative investigations into the police’s actions.

They also requested that the Attorney-General establish and implement an internal policy to train Police Service officers on individuals’ rights and freedoms during and after a protest, and on the appropriate handling of arrested persons.

“We urge you to treat this petition with the urgency it deserves and correct it without delay of injustice being suffered by the citizens of our great nation,” the Group added.

Mr. Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, Spokesperson for the A-G Office, said the A-G would investigate the matter and address the concerns.

He stated that the Attorney-General’s office stood in solidarity with the demonstrators against illegal mining, noting that they are actively prosecuting all cases related to illegal mining that came to them.

The group plans to demonstrate again tomorrow as part of their three-day campaign, which ends on October 5, 2024, during which they would present a petition to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

They began their demonstration at Okponglo Junction, marched along the Airport Road, then moved through Nima to Ridge, and converged at the car park of the Accra Sports Stadium to present their petition.

Source: GNA