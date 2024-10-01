Surge in international arrivals, testament to tourism industry’s resilience – Titus Glover

Mr. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, says an increase in international tourist arrivals in Ghana, beyond COVID-19 is a testament to the tourism industry’s resilience.

“The positive trend in international arrivals continued with visits nearly doubling in 2022, marking a 47 per cent growth. In 2023, we reached 1.148 million international arrivals, a 25 per cent increase from the previous year and a two per cent rise above pre-Covid years, “he said.

Mr. Titus Glover made this observation at the 2024 edition of the Greater Accra Regional Tourism Awards, on the “Celebration of innovation and recognizing excellence in Ghana’s tourism sector.”

The Regional Minister said the industry witnessed a rebound as international arrivals recorded a surge in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, with a 76 per cent increase in total arrivals during that period.

The awards recognised high standards in-service delivery among practitioners in the tourism industry and to reward excellent performance and raise standards while encouraging healthy competition among industry players and firmly positioning tourism as a vibrant economic sector and consolidate Ghana’s position as a preferred tourist destination.

The Regional Minister said the surge in international arrivals in 2022 and 2023 clearly showed a positive rebound and resilience of the industry despite the challenges in the previous years.

The resilience of the tourism sector, the Regional Minister, noted was powered by innovation, noting that businesses had adopted new business models, technologies, and practices.

He urged businesses in the sector to continue to innovate and strive for excellence, stressing that such business practices would position Ghana as a premier destination for tourism.

Mr. Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in Charge of Operations, Ghana Tourism Authority, urged businesses within the tourism space to prioritise customer services, emphasizing that word of mouth by customers was an effective marketing tool.

“There is the need for stakeholders and operators in the tourism value chain to prioritise customer service in order to maintain their cherished customers and even attract more to their facilities,” he added.

He urged sector players to do the right things to attract tourists to Ghana, saying it would help generate substantial foreign exchange and rake in the full benefits of domestic, regional, and international marketing campaigns initiated by the authority.

Mr Sampson said tourism was one of the fastest growing sectors of the Ghanaian economy with linkages to various sectors, providing employment to several young people and creating an avenue for national development.

He called for collaboration between government agencies and the private sector to partner the sector’s ministry to step up its effort and double achievements to improve Ghana’s tourism arrivals and receipts.

In all 27 individuals and organisations in the Greater Accra Region received awards for demonstrating excellence in the tourism sector, in various categories, including hospitality, food and beverages, and event planning and organisation.

The winners were presented with plaques and citations at the ceremony, with Labadi Beach Hotel winning the Five-Star Hotel of the year, in the region.

Source: GNA