Vivo Energy Ghana achieves outstanding safety milestone – 5000 Goal Zero Days

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributor and marketer of Shell branded products has marked an exceptional milestone in its commitment to safety and operational excellence, celebrating 5000 Goal Zero Days (no harm to people and minimising its impact on the environment).

“This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of employees, contractors, transporters, and all its stakeholders in maintaining the highest safety standards and incident-free operations.

The commemorative event was held at the company’s head office in Accra with key stakeholders in attendance, including the company’s Managing Director, the Vice President-Group HSSEQ-MS, the company’s Board Director, and representatives from its contractors and transporters.

In his remarks, Mr. Jean-Michel Arlandis, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana highlighted the crucial role of teamwork, vigilance, and the earnest commitment to safety: “I am grateful to all contributors for their roles in sustaining an incident-free environment including my predecessors under whose tenure this achievement has been made possible,” he said.

He emphasised the company’s ongoing commitment to ensuring workplace safety and excellence.

The Vice President, HSSEQ-MS of Vivo Energy Group Mr. Grant Bairstow in his goodwill message commended the proactive measures and safety protocols that had become the foundation of the company’s culture and expressed appreciation towards the feat.

He also encouraged the team to keep up the good work towards achieving more Goal Zero Days in the business operations both internally and externally.

The Company’s Board Director, Mr. Samuel Sarpong also reflected on the journey thus far and underscored the importance of continuing this path to sustain this impressive record.

He also expressed the hope of clocking 7500 Goal Zero Days in some few years to come.

As part of the celebrations, the company’s transporters and contractors were acknowledged and presented with citations of appreciation, symbolising the collective pride in achieving this feat.

Well wishes from both internal and external stakeholders were shared, highlighting the support for the company’s safety-first approach.

“As Vivo Energy Ghana celebrates this achievement, it also looks ahead to the future with renewed determination. The 5000 Goal Zero days stand as a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to Health, Safety, Security, Environment, and Quality Management Systems (HSSEQ-MS). But more importantly, it serves as a reminder that when a team comes together with a shared purpose, no goal is out of reach”.

