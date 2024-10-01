Rhythms On Da Runway to honour Agya Koo Nimo, others

The 2024 edition of “Rhythms On Da Runway” will honour some individuals who have contributed immensely to the advancement of the creative arts in Ghana.

Slated for November 30, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, the show would honour prominent personalities such as Agya Koo Nimo, known in private life as Daniel Amponsah, who had, over the years, championed acoustic guitar Highlife and folklore (palm wine music).

Kwabena Kwabena, another fine voice in Highlife music, and Chief Dele Momodu of Ovation fame, who has invested and supported Ghanaian creatives would also be honoured on the night.

Additionally, Bibie Brew a renowned Ghanaian, French international singer who broke boundaries with her impeccable voice is on the list of award recipients.

“Rhythms On Da Runway”, since its inception in 2010, had been a beacon of unity, projecting the limitless talents that reside on the African continent.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Yvonne Ocloo, Producer and Creative Director of Rhythms On Da Runway, described the event as “a celebration of the powerful intersection between fashion, culture, and music.”

She stressed that show, from its humble beginnings, had grown into a platform that “amplifies the voices of African designers and artists across the globe.”

“This year, we take our mission forward by centering the conversation around one of Africa’s most iconic and sustainable fabrics—Kente,” she stated, and urged designers to draw inspiration from the ancient wisdom of Kente weavers and create collections that are “groundbreaking and sustainable.”

“Just as Kente weaving has stood the test of time, so too should our commitment to responsible fashion…Lets emulate the beautiful unity we see in the Kente cloth! A robust tapestry of beautiful unity,” she said.

Ms Ocloo explained that conversations with designers, fashion schools, and creative minds, would focus on sustainability of the sector, adding that 2024 marked the final year event was being launched in-person.

“As we move forward, embracing technology and digital platforms, we are shifting toward virtual experiences to reach even wider audiences.”

“This decision has been a tough one to take but due to the challenge of accessing the financial support needed to sustain large-scale creative arts projects like Rhythms on the Runway, we must do the needful.

“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to our vision of elevating African art and culture, and we would continue to innovate and push boundaries. However, this shift highlights the urgency for more committed support for creative arts in Africa,” she added.

On October 5, there would be a gathering of “the most talented models ready to light up the runway. October 25 would be an evening of networking and collaboration of stakeholders in the fashion and music industry.

Organiser would host a thought leadership forum, dubbed “THE ORANGE Roundtable,” on November 14, prior to the grand event on November 30.

