Mineworkers Unions in Ghana, Egypt collaborate to benefit from mineral resources 

Mine Workers Unions in Ghana and Egypt are championing a groundbreaking effort for Africans to enjoy full benefits from the continent’s mineral resources.

The Unions in the mining sectors from the two countries have worked towards the establishment of the African Federation of Miners and Mineral Wealth.

The African Federation of Miners and Mineral Wealth, with headquarters in Cairo, has representation from major mining trade unions across the continent, including Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, and Somalia, among others.

A four-member delegation from the General Trade Union of Mines, Quarries, Salinas, and Energy Workers of Egypt (GTUMQSEW) paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of the Trades Union Congress in Accra.

The one-week visit from September 25 to 30, 2024, is to spearhead a continent-wide initiative to unite mining unions and strengthen their collective bargaining power.

It is also to ensure that Africa’s mineral wealth benefits its own people, instead of the present situation where foreign entities are enjoying more than those on the continent.

Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the GMWU, at a meeting with the delegation in Accra, highlighted the Federation’s ambitious agenda to chart the path towards the development of the mining sector.

“This is a collaboration that has been long overdue. The global north has exploited our resources for too long, leaving us with mere crumbs. As African trade unions, we must unite and change this narrative,” he said.

“The African Federation of Miners and Mineral Wealth will act as a robust platform to push for policies that ensure our resources are processed and consumed within the continent,” he added.

Mr Gbana, who is also the Deputy Secretary General of the Federation, was hopeful that the Federation would play a pivotal role in future negotiations between African governments, mining companies, and foreign investors.

“With a focus on ensuring that Africa’s mineral wealth benefits its people, the Federation aims to reshape the mining landscape in a way that promotes economic growth and development across the continent.”

Mr Nageh Gomaa Hassan Eissa, the General Secretary of GTUMQSEW, who spoke through an interpreter, said the Federation’s goals were not only centred on preventing the export of raw minerals but also on enhancing local industries.

“Our primary aim is to ensure that we do not allow foreign investors to take our raw materials, manufacture them abroad, and return them to us at a higher price.

“Africa must produce and manufacture its resources within its own borders. That is our major goal, and with cooperation, we will achieve it,” he said.

The Federation’s agenda, he stressed includes the establishment of training programmes to build capacity among workers in the mining sector.

“We need to understand what we have and how we can best exploit it for our people. That’s why training and the exchange of knowledge are critical aspects of our mission.”

“We are not just talking; we are building a strong foundation for real change in Africa’s mining sector,” he said.

The Egyptian delegation and the GMWU leadership later paid a courtesy call on Mr. Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress Ghana.

Mr Ansah welcomed the Federation’s efforts to unite African workers and was particularly pleased its objectives were aligned with the broader struggle of African workers for fair wages and improved working conditions, especially in the extractive industries.

The Egyptian delegation is led by Mr Eissa.

The others, who are executive members of GTUMQSEW, are Kamel Mohamed Fawzy Sherif Khedr, Ashraf Shehata Mohamed Abouzeid, and Farouk Mohamed Mohamed Ali Elnaggar.

