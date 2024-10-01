CSOs call for dialogue to address perception issues of Electoral Commission

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called for an urgent national dialogue to address the perceptions and concerns about Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC).

Such perceptions, they believe, could undermine the upcoming 2024 general elections if left unresolved.

The call was made during an election webinar on the theme: “Towards Peaceful, Inclusive Elections: Lessons from CSOs’ Experiences.”

Organized by STAR-Ghana Foundation ahead of Ghana’s 2024 elections, the Webinar explored strategies for promoting peaceful and inclusive elections.

The election webinar, with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), also aimed to reflect on the role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana’s electoral process within the 4th Republic.

As the 2024 general elections draw near, the call for national dialogue and electoral reforms is seen as a critical step in ensuring a transparent, peaceful, and credible electoral process that can maintain the stability of Ghana’s democracy.

Alhaji Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director, STAR-Ghana Foundation, said the ongoing contestations around the voters’ register were symptoms of a broader issue related to the public’s perception of the EC’s transparency and accountability.

“Until a solution is found and the perception resolved, political parties will continue to raise these concerns,” he stated.

He further stressed the importance of early engagement in the electoral process to mitigate tensions in the election year.

Mr Amidu proposed a national dialogue as a solution, stating that an open conversation involving all stakeholders, including political parties and the citizenry, would help restore public confidence in the Electoral Commission.

He warned that unresolved conflicts could escalate, stressing the need for early action and transparency.

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), reiterated the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to resolving election-related issues, particularly those concerning the voter register.

He also called for a stakeholder forum to tackle those concerns, and that the Peace Council, which played a critical role in maintaining stability during elections, needed more support to carry out its mandate effectively.

The Peace Council, he reiterated, was essential in maintaining peace, but it could not do the work alone as it required significant backing from all sectors of society to help address electoral violence and promote constitutional reforms that enhanced multi-party democracy.

Ms Esther Tawiah, Executive Director of Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCed), also weighed in, calling for reforms to the process of appointing EC officials, which currently granted the president excessive power.

She emphasised that a more inclusive process, in line with the Constitution, would strengthen the EC’s independence and credibility.

Source: GNA