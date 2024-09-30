Stigma more deadly for cancer patients than the disease itself – BSG

The Breast Society of Ghana (BSG) has lamented the significant impact that stigma has on breast cancer patients.

The Society said that many individuals die not solely due to the disease, but because of the stigma surrounding it.

Speaking at Pinktober 2024, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer in October, Dr. Hannah Ayettey Anie, President of the BSG, pointed out that many patients who fully recover from breast cancer still encounter difficulties in living longer due to a lack of love and support from their families, friends, and communities.

She stated that stigmatization remained a major issue affecting patients throughout their treatment journey.

Pinktober 2024 was held on the theme “Enough of the Stigmatisation.”

Dr. Anie noted that the disease continued to rise both globally and locally, despite all efforts to control it.

She emphasized that while patients must do their part to seek treatment, society must also learn to accept those affected by the disease to help them heal and live longer.

Ms. Gina Kumah-Dzagah, Executive Secretary of BSG and a cancer survivor, emphasized that stigma causes patients to isolate themselves, leading to emotional distress and depression.

This often results in delayed diagnosis and treatment, leading to the death of many cancer patients.

She urged families, friends, and communities to support cancer patients to mitigate that situation.

Right Reverend Michael Bossman, the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church, who presided over the ceremony, emphasized the need for societal support.

He urged society to end the stigma and be supportive, stating that early detection and treatment would lead to better health outcomes and longer life for individuals.

Source: GNA