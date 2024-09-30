Court orders arrest of soldier in alleged recruitment scam

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant against a soldier for failing to appear before it.

Clement Ayomah, a 36-year-old soldier, who is standing trial for allegedly defrauding 22 persons in a recruitment case, failed to turn in court when the matter was called.

He is alleged to have collected GH¢136,000 from 22 persons under the pretext of recruiting them in the Ghana Armed Forces but failed.

Charged with defrauding by false petences, Ayomah pleaded not guilty, and on bail.

When the matter was called before a relieving Judge, Basilia Adjei, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu prayed for a bench warrant following non-appearance of Ayomah in the Court.

The prosecution informed the Court that the Police had received information that Ayomah had allegedly defrauded another Senior Military Officer of GH¢500,000 in another recruitment scam case.

Additionally, the prosecution said Ayomah had also been accused of defrauding a Senior Police Officer of GH¢320,000.

According to the prosecution, Ayomah allegedly collected the GH¢320,000 under the pretext of recruiting some people into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Based on those facts, the prosecution said Ayomah was invited to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters, but he did not turn up.

Chief Inspector Alorwu said the Police had gathered intelligence that Ayomah wanted to leave the jurisdiction.

It, therefore, prayed for a bench warrant and the Court obliged the prosecution’s request.

The matter has been adjourned to November 4, 2024

Source: GNA