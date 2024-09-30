Edward Adeti is Ghana Journalist of the Year

Edward Adeti, one of Ghana’s most persecuted, but consistent journalists, whose works have made him more enemies than friends has been awarded the Ghana Journalist of the year Award.

At the 28th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards held Saturday September 28, 2024, Adeti was honoured with two awards – he received the Best Reporter for Investigative Journalism and the ultimate PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year Award.

Based in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, Adeti runs an independent news organisation, Media Without Borders. His fearless, courageous and public interest journalism has continued to expose corruption in the region and hold the powerful accountable.

These awards are extra-ordinary endorsements of the outstanding journalism that Adeti has continued to pursue under very difficult circumstances.

Other award winners are Beatrice Senadju of the GBC – Best Female Journalist of the Year. She also won the Best Television Feature Reporter award. Edward Acquah, of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), received the GJA/Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year award and the Best Student Journalist of the Year award went to Clinton Yeboah of Multimedia.

Seth Bokpe of the Fourth Estate received the Akoto Ampaw Award for Democracy and Good Governance. The Daily Graphic received the Best Newspaper (Layout), Castro Senyalah of Media General received the award for Court and Crime Reporting, Evans Aziamor-Mensah and Adjoa Adobea Owusu of the Fourth Estate were given the award for Education Reporting, and Benedicta Gyimah Folley of Ghanaian Times received the award for Gender Reporting. Columnist of the Year award and Best Reporter for Domestic Tourism went to Edmund Smith Asante of the Daily Graphic.

Philip Teye Agbove of the Fourth Estate received the Online News Reporter of the Year award, and Fred Duhoe of Channel One TV won Best Television News Reporter.

Ridwan Kareem Deen Osuman of the EIB Network also received two awards – the Best Radio News Reporter and Best Reporter for Radio Feature. Timothy Ngnenbe of the Daily Graphic received the Best Print News Reporter award. Stanley Nii Blewu of Media General won for the Best Documentary (Online) award, and Doreen Ampofo of the GBC received the Best Radio Documentary award.

Kester Aburam Korankye also of the Daily Graphic got the Best Reporter Feature Print.

Dr. Neta Chris Abiana Parsram of Multimedia received the award for Best Online Feature Reporter and Obunu FM was honoured with the Best Ghanaian Language Radio Programme award, and Joy FM’s Super Morning Show was awarded for being the Best English Radio Programme.

Atinka TV’s “Kids Dance” won the Best Ghanaian Language Television Programme award, and Joy News’ PM Express was awarded the Best English Television Programme.

Erastus Asare Donkor of Multimedia was awarded the Best Reporter (Illegal Mining), Emmanuel Bruce from the Daily Graphic received the Best Reporter in Business & Finance, Godwin Asediba of Media General got the Best Health Reporter award, David Andoh also of Multimedia received the Best Photojournalist award, and Delali Sika of the Daily Graphic was awarded with the Best Arts & Culture Reporter award.

Jonathan Donkor from The Ghanaian Times won the award for Best Reporter (Road Safety), Clara Mlano of GBC took home the Best Environment Reporter award, and Solomon Jojo Cobbinah of Multimedia received the award for Best Television Documentary, and Bill Eshun of Media General got the award for Best Disability Report.

Muftawu Nabila Abdulai of Multimedia won the Best Sports Reporter award, and Emmanuel Kwesi Debrah, also of Multimedia, received the Best Science & Technology Reporter award.

The awards night crowned the 75th Anniversary celebration of the GJA held under the theme: “75 years of excellence in Journalism: The Role of the media in Democratic Governance and Elections”.