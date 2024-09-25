Traditional rulers cannot be excluded from politics – Baffour Owusu Ababio

Baffour Owusu Ababio, the Paramount Chief of Domeabra Traditional Area in the Asante-Akim North District, has strongly advocated for the inclusion of traditional authorities in politics, as key stakeholders in national development.

He argued that chiefs should be able to scrutinise policies of political parties without conflicting with Article 276 of the Constitution, because the policies of any party that would be elected to form the next government, would directly affect the people that chiefs lead.

“There is, therefore, the need that the right policies that will be of greater benefit for the people are supported,” he said at a peace symposium organised by the Ashanti Regional Peace Council in Kumasi.

The symposium, which brought together key stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, students, religious leaders, media, and the Electoral Commission (EC), was in commemoration of World Peace Day on the theme, “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”.

Baffour Ababio said chieftaincy had evolved into an institution with both traditional and modern dimensions, and that it was a key institution around which the government could build its development programmes.

He said openly endorsing political parties or candidates may not be the best of ideas, but chiefs could advise politicians to be fair and true to their promises and have faith in the electoral processes and state agencies during the election period.

On peaceful elections, the Paramount Chief said the gospel of peace, truth, justice, reconciliation, unity, respect, and the fear of the Lord were the bedrock of a genuinely true and patriotic election.

He pointed out that, “our actions and omissions today would largely determine the condition we would find ourselves in during and after the elections” and stressed the need for demonstrations to be carried out lawfully and peacefully to prevent any act of violence.

“Let us express our opinions and differences through the use of dialogue instead of violence because our voice is more important, for we gain nothing from chaos,” he advised.

He also spoke against the use of foul, unwarranted, and divisive languages that could trigger violent conflicts and disrupt the peace and stability we have been enjoying as Ghanaians.

He said advocacy for peaceful election could not have come at a better time than now and charged all stakeholders to join the National Peace Council in advocating for peace ahead of the general election and urged all to commit to sustain a peaceful national atmostphere.

Source GNA