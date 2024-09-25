Telecoms Chamber CEO worried about recurrent fibre optic cable cuts

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, has expressed concern over recent telecommunications network disruptions caused by recurring fibre optic cable cuts during construction works.

He cited construction works on roads, water and electricity supplies as contributory factors to damaging underground cables, which had been laid in accordance with approved distances and depths from the road.

Dr Ashigbey expressed the concern during the telecommunications industry Market Storm Event at Nkawkaw, and appealed to contractors on sites to be vigilant when working, to avoid recurrent fibre cuts to enhance the operations of telecommunications companies.

Early this year, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications had reported alarming statistics on fiber-optic cable cuts in 2023, with these data showing 6,232 interruptions in that year, resulting in significant financial losses estimated at $6,443,115.18 or GH¢84,087,990.44.

He said the average repair cost per cut was $29,276.42 or GH¢382,492.61, therefore, to increase public awareness of mobile network operators’ products and services, the Market Storm Event was initiated to boost visibility and drive interest in the latest innovations in mobile technology.

The event served as a multifaceted outreach programme, showcasing new products and services, strengthening customer loyalty, and fostering their engagement.

It offered a unique face-to-face opportunity for operators to engage with their audience, showcasing their latest innovations and dedication to customer satisfaction in a hands-on, interactive manner.

Participating in the event were MTN, Vodafone (operating as Telecel-Ghana), Airtel Tigo, G-Money, and Zeepay, as well as tower companies such as American Tower Company and Ericsson.

The officials from the Nkawkaw Division of the Ghana Police Service, sensitised the public on internet fraud (Facebook and online dating scams), sextortion, social engineering attacks, and election security.

Commuters, traders, including street vendors, passersby, drivers, and individuals were given the opportunity to engage in discussions and ask questions.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications is an industry association and a private initiative by mobile network operators in the country.

It is an advocacy institution established to help direct telecommunications policy, legislation, and regulation, and to pursue research towards the development of the telecommunications ecosystem.

Mr Felix Addo-Okyireh, the Eastern Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), urged telecommunications companies to work hand in hand with the Agency regarding compliance with regulating activities of tower installations.

He said that seeking a permit from the Agency would help determine their environmental impact and enforce regulations to ensure environmental conservation.

Source: GNA