GIFF, trade bodies demand action against shipping lines’ unfair practices 

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), together with other trade bodies, will on Tuesday embark on a protest to highlight the exploitative practices of shipping lines operating in Ghana.

Members of GIFF are expected to be joined by the Association of Customs House Agents of Ghana (ACHAG), Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG), and Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), among others.

The protest, which will commence at the GIFF premises in Tema, seeks to draw attention to the imposition of arbitrary fees and operational inefficiencies by shipping lines, which the stakeholders argue are crippling the logistics sector and the wider economy.

The protesters will submit a petition to the Ministries of Transport, Trade and Industry, Finance, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

They announced the impending demonstration in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The freight forwarders are calling for immediate action to address what they describe as unscrupulous practices by shipping lines, including excessive charges, intentional delays, and penalties that disrupt business operations.

According to the group, these practices significantly inflate the cost of doing business and harm Ghana’s economic standing.

“For years, shipping lines have imposed fees such as local administrative charges, container cleaning fees, and weekend demurrage, all pegged to the dollar in violation of Bank of Ghana regulations,” the GIFF statement emphasised.

It further highlighted that such charges contributed to the depreciation of the local currency by facilitating the repatriation of foreign exchange earnings.

These excessive fees, they argue, are further aggravating the financial burden on manufacturers, traders, and consumers alike, which they noted has resulted in increased business costs, high prices for consumers, and the loss of competitiveness for Ghanaian goods on the global market.

In addition to the high costs, the trade bodies revealed that the shipping lines have ventured into customs brokerage, a clear violation of Section 43 of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891), adding that this has created bottlenecks for legitimate customs brokers, leading to delays in the clearance of goods.

Among the demands of the protesters are the abolition of demurrage charges on weekends and public holidays, the refund of unjustified fees collected from shippers, and the cessation of practices that tie local fees to foreign currency.

They are also calling for the implementation of 24-hour port services to reduce delays in processing goods, further insisting that shipping lines must cease customs brokerage activities and be required to negotiate tariffs with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, as mandated by Regulation 5 of L.I. 2190, arguing that enforcing these rules will ensure a more equitable business environment.

“The continued arbitrary fees and delays not only harm businesses but also contribute to rising unemployment and weaken the overall economy,” the GIFF lamented, emphasising that without regulatory intervention, businesses in the logistics sector may be forced to downsize or close.

GIFF is urging the government and the public to support their cause, noting that the outcome of the protest could lead to significant improvements in the shipping and logistics sectors, which will stabilise the exchange rate, reduce the cost of goods, and improve the standard of living for Ghanaians.

“Addressing these issues now will promote economic growth, ease the financial burden on businesses and consumers, and help the country navigate its current economic challenges,” the statement added.

Source: GNA