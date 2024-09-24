New mineral, tantalum deposits discovered in Ghana – Study

Research has revealed that a new mineral, Tantalum, has been discovered at Bewadze-Mankoadze in the Kibi-Winneba Belt of southern Ghana.

The mineral is found in large quantities of an igneous rock known as pegmatite.

This is contained in a published paper by Mr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari, Mr Joshua Nkansah and Salaam Jansbaka Adams on the “Geochemical exploration for tantalum in coltan-rich pegmatites at Bewadze-Mankoadze area of the Kibi-Winneba Belt, southern Ghana: Constraints from exploratory data analysis”.

The study covered petrographic studies of rock samples from pegmatite outcrops and statistical analysis of the major and minor elements conducted to identify the pathfinder elements of a new tantalum deposit in the area.

Ten samples were obtained from each town for whole-rock geochemistry and thin sections prepared from some of the samples taken for petrographic analysis.

The researchers said geochemical anomalies involving the elements could be observed in the south-western portion of the study area, according to single and multi-element halo mapping.

They recommended that exploration activities for tantalum mineralisation should focus on the south-western part of the study area, where the anomalies of the pathfinder elements were located.

They said the pegmatites were abundant in southern Ghana, especially in Ewoyaa, Biriwa, Winneba, Bewadze, and Mankoadze areas.

The researchers said the study was a contribution to the global transition to clean energy since tantalum was a critical mineral that could be used in the production of capacitors.

“Tantalum capacitors play a crucial role in energy-saving technologies, such as renewable energy systems which facilitate effective storage and transportation of energy in solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.”

They said it aided in decreasing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions hence if the tantalum deposit was economically harnessed, it would boost the foreign exchange earnings of Ghana.

The by-products can also be used for clean energy production in the country.

The researchers also said the tantalum-bearing pegmatites in the Bewadze-Mankoadze area contained a wide variety of precious minerals, including spodumene, beryl, and tourmaline.

Tantalum is a chemical element with the symbol Ta and atomic number 73 in the periodic table with an origin name from the name of a villain from Greek mythology, Tantalus.

Tantalum appears as a shiny and silvery metal in its soft and pure form with a corrosion resistant and is bound to chemical attacks below 150o C.

Many uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components and applicable in the field of high-temperature devices such as in the engines of aircraft.

Tantalum is used mainly as an alloying medium as it is helpful for hardening metals, employed in the manufacture of capacitors and also has a high number of medical as well as dental applications.

