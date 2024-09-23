Youth call for orientation on Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for Ghana

The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL), a youth group, has celebrated Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana on his Memorial Day, with a call on the state to ensure a national orientation that aligns with his ideals and vision for Ghana and Africa.

A statement signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said as Ghana navigated the complexities of globalization, economic challenges, and social fragmentation, there was the need for a cohesive national identity rooted in Dr Nkrumah’s principles of unity, self-determination, and Pan-Africanism.

The statement said: “Nkrumah’s legacy is a complex tapestry woven with threads of visionary leadership, anti-colonial struggle, and a commitment to African unity.

“As we commemorate his birthday, the Western Nzema Youth League has taken the opportunity to eulogize Nkrumah, urging a national orientation that aligns with his ideals and vision for Ghana and Africa.”

It stated that Dr Nkrumah’s emphasis on education, industrialization, and social justice remained relevant, offering a blueprint for addressing the socio-economic disparities that persisted in Ghana and across the African continent.

“Nkrumah’s legacy is not confined to only Ghana, it resonates throughout Africa and beyond, and his advocacy for African unity and self-reliance has inspired generations of leaders and activists,” the statement added.

It noted that as the continent faced challenges like climate change, economic inequality, and political instability, the principles he championed should be revisited and embraced by current political leadership to ensure prosperity for the people.

Source: GNA