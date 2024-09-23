European Union-funded project resolves Fulani Pastoralists, farmer conflicts

A total of 103 cases of conflicts between Fulani Pastoralists and some settled farmers in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have been amicably resolved.

This was through the implementation of the Mitigating Fulani Pastoralists and Settled Farmer Land Conflict in Bole District project, implemented from May 2022 to October 2022 with support from the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC) project.

Mr Nereous Daguah, Senior Programmes Officer at Centre for Conflict Transformation and Peace Studies (CECOTAPS), an NGO, announced this at a ceremony in Tamale to officially close the NORPREVSEC project, which was funded by the European Union.

CECOTAPS implemented the Mitigating Fulani Pastoralists and Settled Farmer Land Conflict in Bole District project with the aim to promote peaceful coexistence and collaboration between Fulani Pastoralists and settled farmers by building their capacity for dialogue and inter-ethnic mediation.

Mr Daguah said the project promoted mutual understanding and shared solutions on land use issues in communities such as Tinga, Banda Nkwanta, Mandare and Sakpa in the area.

The NORPREVSEC project, implemented within the last four years by International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies, COGINTA and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was aimed at preventing violent extremism and promoting community cohesion.

It was also to address the root causes of inter-ethnic and communal violence, and the rise of violent extremism and religious radicalisation predominantly among the youth as well as enhance national and regional security through comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies and community engagements to contribute to a safer and more resilient Ghana.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, European Union Ambassador to Ghana, speaking during the close-out ceremony, said the project had achieved significant milestones in the country.

Mr Razaaly said through innovative approaches and collaborative efforts, NORPREVSEC had carried out 34 training sessions with 1,400 personnel from all the security agencies in the five regions of northern Ghana.

He said the training sessions helped to improve coordination between the security agencies.

He added that “With our support, Ghana is now fully benefiting from the West African Police Information System database and a coordination office in Tamale has been established.”

He said the project also facilitated the use of the Ghana National Security Strategy and the development of Police operations as well as supported vulnerable groups including women and youth on peacebuilding.

Mr Razaaly said the closing ceremony would not only mark the successful completion of the project but also highlight the ongoing collaborative efforts between the European Union and Ghana in ensuring regional stability and security.

He emphasised that NORPREVSEC had been a cornerstone in strengthening Ghana’s security apparatus over the past four years with collaborative efforts to enhance Ghana’s capabilities in preventing terrorism and radicalisation.

Father Clement Aapengnuo, Team Leader, COGINTA said the project helped to build the capacities of the Regional Houses of Chiefs and the Regional Peace Councils through logistical support and training in Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Miss Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of NCCE commended the European Union and partners for supporting the NCCE as part of the NORPREVSEC to undertake public sensitisation towards peacebuilding and containing violent extremism, especially within the border regions of the country.

She was optimistic that the activities undertaken by the NCCE as part of the project would play a role in promoting peace before, during and after this year’s elections.

Miss Elsa Maria Marta Garcia, a representative of the Spanish National Police Authority, said the project was implemented with excellence in intelligence gathering to promote sustainable peace and development.

Source: GNA