Chief Justice laments exploitation, corruption plaguing in system

The Chief Justice, Mrs Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has said integrity, competence and independence within the nation’s judicial service are essential for accelerated national development.

She decried the pervasive exploitation and corruption within the judicial system, often perpetrated by individuals who prioritise personal enrichment over the pursuit of justice.

She has consequently, urged staff of the Judicial Service to apply their conscience and moral principles religiously always in their work and in all circumstances.

That she noted, must be underpinned by a national functional moral principle where integrity and morals were paramount and held in high esteem.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the climax of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana’s (JUSAG) 50th anniversary at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday.

The occasion graced by judicial staff, lawyers, and other stakeholders; the Chief Justice stressed the need for the Service to prioritise the welfare of the vulnerable.

Justice Torkornoo reminded the staff of the Service to be always guided by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, particularly the directive on principles of state policy.

She shared her vision for a vibrant working environment, where staff could deliver excellent public services with independence and integrity.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the importance of collaboration among judicial staff, urging them to work in concert to change the perception if corruption and ineptitude in the Service.

“Let’s help ourselves to be exceptional, work with competence, consensus, integrity and independence,” she stated.

The Chief Justice committed to passing a Constitutional Instrument (CI), attracting Ghanaians and foreign investors.

“I have committed myself to the passage of a constitutional instrument to create a system that would make Ghana attractive to investors.

“You will see investors coming in; you will see people having confidence in the system to invest and explore,” she stated.

Prof Samuel Ato Duncan, the Chief Executive Officer of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, reiterated the remarkable role of the judiciary in Ghana’s political dispensation.

He buttressed the importance of judicial independence and integrity in addressing electoral disputes and building trust among citizens, candidates, and political parties.

Prof Duncan identified separation of powers, impartiality, and security of tenure as three crucial factors to sustain true judicial independence.

Ahead of the December 7 election, Prof Duncan underscored the need for a collective effort to safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s judiciary, electoral process, and democratic credentials.

Source: GNA