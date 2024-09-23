Ghana police arrest peaceful demonstrators calling for end of galamsey

The Ghana police have arrested some members of the Democracy Hub in their Second Day, Sunday, September 22, demonstration against illegal mining “Galamsey” in Accra.

This was after some demonstrators chose locations other than the seven demarcated for the demonstration at the 37 Military Hospital Roundabout.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, said they had earlier engaged the demonstrators on the locations to ensure law and order, however, they decided to veer off those locations.

She said the agreed locations were to ensure the free flow of traffic in the area, for the public to go about their businesses without any interference.

She said the demonstrators tried to impede traffic, attempted to park a vehicle to block the intersection and push away police officers and barricades, adding that “we were, thus, compelled in the interest of law and order to effect the arrests of the perpetrators.”

Madam Ansah-Akrofi said the police was committed to protecting lives and properties as well as ensuring law and order.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators have disappeared at the time of filing this report due to the random arrest.

Source: GNA