Ethiopian Airlines announces revenue above $7b

Ethiopian Airlines has announced its revenue for the 2023/2024 fiscal year and it exceeds $7 billion, a 14 per cent increase from the previous year.

In an editorial in the airline’s magazine, Selamta, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew wrote that the airline also flew 17.1 million passengers around the world and transported more than 750,000 tons of cargo.

He added that the airline has extended its reach to 139 international destinations making the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, the largest airline hub in Africa.

Tasew also revealed that in the coming year, the company is expecting to receive the Airbus A350-1000, making it the first airline company in Africa to obtain the modern large body aircraft, described by the manufacturers as the airline industry’s large widebody aircraft of reference, which accommodates from 350 to 410 passengers in a standard three-class configuration, with 40% more area for premium-category seating.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

Copyright ©2024 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.