GACL confirms smoke from passenger’s luggage at Terminal 3 departure hall  

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has confirmed that on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at approximately 1527 hours, a passenger’s luggage was detected to be emitting smoke at the baggage wrap area at the Departure Hall, Terminal 3, KIA.

The Operations Room of Aviation Security Department was immediately alerted and the luggage in question was swiftly isolated.

A statement issued in Accra said passengers in the terminal at the time were quickly evacuated in line with GACL’s emergency operations procedures.

It said the passenger had been handed over to the National Investigations Bureau for interrogation.

The statement said passengers were advised not to travel with batteries, as this was against International Civil Aviation Regulations.

“Any detection of batteries or any other prohibited items or substances in luggage, will be confiscated and the passenger handed over to the authorities for processing,” it added.

Management thanked passengers, who were in the departure hall at the time of the incident for their cooperation during the evacuation process.

It said the safety of the passengers was paramount.

All passenger facilitation and terminal operations have resumed.

Source: GNA