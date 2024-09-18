Sunlodge Hotel’s Golden Jubilee: A heartfelt celebration of hope and community

In a dazzling display of generosity and community engagement, Sunlodge Hotel celebrated its 50th anniversary with a remarkable donation to the Dzorwulu Special School. This vibrant event, held on the school’s grounds, not only underscored the hotel’s commitment to social responsibility but also fostered a spirit of unity among two storied institutions in Ghana.

A joyful kickoff

The festivities began with an enthusiastic welcome from Mr. Frederick Tetteh, headmaster of Dzorwulu Special School. The atmosphere was electric, filled with the bright smiles and eager anticipation of students in their uniforms. Mr. Tetteh’s heartfelt speech highlighted the enduring partnership between the school and Sunlodge Hotel.

“For over two decades, Sunlodge Hotel has been more than just a supporter; they’ve become part of our family,” he stated with deep emotion. “Their unwavering presence reassures us that we are not alone in this journey. We often say that government alone can’t do it all—partnerships like these truly make a difference.”

A Legacy of Caring

The celebration gained momentum as Mr. Kwame Obeng-Ansong, CEO of Sunlodge Hotel, took the stage. His passionate remarks reflected on the hotel’s legacy and its steadfast commitment to social causes. “Seeing these special children thrive brings us immeasurable joy,” he declared, scanning the eager faces in the audience. “Making a difference requires more than just financial support; it demands heart, dedication, and genuine care.”

As if to embody his message, a group of students joyfully broke into dance, quickly inviting staff from both the hotel and school to join in, transforming the ceremony into a lively celebration.

A personal connection

Mrs. Jacqueline Obeng-Ansong, a Director of Sunlodge Hotel, added a personal touch to the event. Speaking not only as a corporate leader but also as a mother, she recognized the unique challenges faced by parents of children with special needs. Her heartfelt words resonated with the audience, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding.

Inspiring generosity

The highlight of the day was the awe-inspiring donation itself. As each item—from bags of rice to medical supplies—was announced, cheers erupted from the crowd. The excitement was palpable; pupils’ eyes widened with each reveal, and teachers exchanged grateful glances. The generosity of Sunlodge Hotel, along with partners like Special Ice, Papaye Enterprise, and Entrance Pharmaceuticals, was evident in the vast array of donated goods.

In a touching moment, older students eagerly helped arrange the donations, their faces glowing with pride. This act of involvement perfectly illustrated the hotel’s philosophy of community engagement and empowerment.

A vision for the future

The celebration reached its zenith when Mrs. Obeng-Ansong unveiled plans to expand the hotel’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The announcement of future support for the Ghana Federation for the Disabled and other special schools throughout the country was met with a standing ovation, bringing tears of joy to many.

As the event drew to a close, a local clergy member led a heartfelt prayer, uniting pupils, teachers, hotel staff, and guests in a circle of hope and blessing for both the hotel and the school.

A day to remember

The day concluded with another round of infectious dancing, as hotel executives let loose and joined the celebration. The joy spread beyond the school compound, drawing curious onlookers from the neighborhood and creating a sense of community that transcended the day’s events.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a warm golden glow over the festivities, it became clear that this celebration was much more than a donation; it was a powerful reaffirmation of Sunlodge Hotel’s commitment to making a positive impact. The radiant smiles of the children, the heartfelt gratitude of the teachers, and the fulfillment of the hotel staff illustrated a successful blend of corporate responsibility and genuine human connection.

This golden jubilee at Dzorwulu Special School serves as a compelling reminder of how businesses can play a pivotal role in enhancing education and social welfare, particularly for vulnerable groups. As Sunlodge Hotel embarks on its next 50 years, it does so not just as a thriving business, but as a cherished community partner, committed to uplifting those it serves and supports. Meanwhile, Dzorwulu Special School continues its vital mission of providing quality education to children with special needs, fortified by these invaluable partnerships.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah