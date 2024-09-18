Sunlodge Hotel’s Golden Jubilee golf extravaganza dazzles Ghana’s elite

In a spectacular fusion of sport, luxury, and celebration, Sunlodge Hotel organized an Inaugural Invitational Golf Tournament as part of its 50th anniversary festivities. The event, held at the prestigious Achimota Golf Club in Accra, brought together 104 of Ghana’s finest golfers from 26 teams across the nation, creating a memorable experience that will be talked about for years to come.

As the sun rose over the meticulously manicured greens last Saturday morning, anticipation filled the air. The tournament’s format was inclusive and competitive, featuring men’s and women’s categories across various divisions.

In the ladies’ closest to pin competition, Ama Morgan showcased her precision, earning a luxurious two-night stay at Sunlodge and a bounty of gifts from Twisco. Kwasi Amoafo-Yeboah claimed the men’s title in the same category, mirroring Morgan’s prizes.

The longest drive competitions were a display of raw power and technique, with winners in both the ladies’ and men’s categories impressing spectators and fellow competitors alike.

In the seniors’ category, Helen Appah and Michael Aggrey proved that experience counts. Appah’s remarkable 38 points off a 25-handicap set the standard in the ladies’ division, while Aggrey’s 33 points off a 12-handicap showcased his enduring skill in the gentleman’s game.

The main event saw fierce competition across all divisions. In the ladies’ Group B, Sheryl Afia Afari announced her arrival on the big stage with a stunning 38 points off a 29 handicap. Her victory was rewarded with a cash prize of 2,500 cedis from Enterprise Life and a stay at the luxurious Sunlodge.

The men’s Group B saw an equally impressive performance from Kevin Amedoh, who scored 33 points off a 22 handicap. His reward included a romantic meal for two at Sunlodge, a trophy, and a treasure trove of Twisco gifts.

Phindo Mohlala emerged as the overall ladies’ champion, clinching victory with 37 points off a 12 handicap. Her triumph came with a generous prize package: 2,500 cedis courtesy of Sunseeker Tours, a two-night Sunlodge getaway, and additional prizes that left her beaming with joy. The best lady golfer of the day also received a business class return ticket to Lome with a two-night stay at a 5-star hotel and 500 USD spending money, generously sponsored by ASKY Airline.

In the men’s division, Calli Udalor claimed the top spot with an impressive performance off a 9 handicap, followed closely by Majdi Joher and Enoch Coffie in second and third places respectively.

The event was graced by luminaries of Ghanaian golf, including former GDA president Michael Aggrey and the current captain of Achimota Golf Club. The media turnout ensured that the tournament received the coverage it deserved.

As the sun began to set, casting a golden glow over the clubhouse, attention turned to the future. The upcoming Accra Open and Achimota Golf Club’s 90th-anniversary celebrations in November were on everyone’s lips, with the Sunlodge Invitational serving as a tantalizing appetizer for the feasts to come.

The success of the event was a credit to Sunlodge Hotel’s management, particularly Jackie and Hyrule, whose meticulous planning ensured that every detail was perfect. The hotel’s General Manager spoke of the strong partnership with Achimota Golf Club and hinted at even greater collaborations in the future.

As players and guests mingled at the open bar, swapping stories of near misses and miraculous shots, it was clear that the Sunlodge Hotel’s Inaugural Invitational Tournament had set a new benchmark for corporate golf events in Ghana. With its perfect blend of fierce competition, lavish prizes, and warm hospitality, it left participants and spectators alike eagerly anticipating what next year’s edition might bring.

In celebrating its own golden anniversary, Sunlodge Hotel had given a priceless gift to the golfing community – a tournament that will be remembered for years to come, and a promise of even greater things on the horizon for golf in Ghana.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah