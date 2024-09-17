EC urged to be proactive in addressing emerging election-related issues   

The Electoral Commission (EC) has been urged to be proactive in addressing emerging issues relating to the conduct of the Election 2024.

Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), who gave the advice called on the commission to put in place stringent measures to prevent electoral fraud.

That would guarantee more transparent and credible elections and thereby consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy, Mr. Ahenu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

He said the foundation among other objectives works to advocate democratic governance and human rights and emphasised the importance of the EC to facilitate a credible electoral process too.

That would maintain the trust of the people in the EC he said, adding “free, fair, and transparent elections are the cornerstone of any democracy.

“As Ghanaians head to the polls, it is imperative that the EC upholds the highest standards of integrity and transparency to ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected,” he stated.

Mr. Ahenu said the EC ought to also ensure effective use of biometric verification devices to prevent voter fraud and called for a thorough training of polling station personnel of the commission to handle the devices efficiently.

A comprehensive voter education campaign to inform citizens about their rights and the voting process is also required, he stated, saying “an informed electorate is essential for a fair election”.

“We therefore urge the EC to intensify its efforts in educating the electorate especially those in the rural communities,” Mr. Ahenu stated.

He said transparency in vote counting processes was also important and urged the EC to work closely with security agencies saying, “we must safeguard the safety and security of all voters”.

Source: GNA