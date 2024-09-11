Black Stars to play home matches on neutral grounds as CAF bans Baba Yara Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn its approval for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi due to technical infractions, including an unsuitable playing field.

The decision was made after observations made by the continent’s football body during the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Ghana and Angola.

A letter received by the Ghana Football Association indicated that CAF had identified several issues, including a playing field that was deemed unsuitable for hosting competitive matches.

It expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the stadium, citing the need for Ghana to invest in upgrading the facility to meet international standards.

“It is important to note that, prior to the match, CAF had expressed concerns about the suitability of Baba Yara Sports Stadium for hosting top-tier international fixtures.

Accra Sports Stadium as well as others in Ghana, such as Cape Coast Stadium and Tamale Sports Stadium, have also been noted,” it said.

CAF further requested the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to select an alternative venue among those approved outside Ghana for Match Day three and four of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifier.

The continent’s football body expressed its commitment to supporting Ghana in bringing its stadiums up to the required standards for hosting senior international matches.

It went on to indicate that once the needed renovation works were completed, it would, at the GFA’s request and expense, conduct an independent inspection to reassess the stadium’s suitability for future matches.

The Baba Yara Stadium, with a seating capacity of over 40,000, had hosted several high-profile matches in the past, including World Cup qualifiers and AFCON matches.

Source: GNA