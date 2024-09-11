Gomoa Community Rural Bank appeals for tax cuts for banking sector  

The Gomoa Community Rural Bank Limited has appealed to the government to grant banks in the country tax cuts, to enable them to operate optimally.

Mr Daniel Amoah Gyampoh, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, said the banks were overburdened with high taxes which crippled their operations.

At the bank’s fifth Annual General Meeting in Winneba, the CEO asked the government to reduce the tax burden in the sector to enable them to offer the best of services to Ghanaians, to engender development.

The bank announced a net profit before tax of GH¢2,617,661 in 2023 as against the GH¢1,258,707.00 recorded in 2022.

It also announced an increase in operating income from GH¢6,996,528 in 2022 to GH¢10,890,674.00 in 2023, representing 56 per cent, while the direct cost operating expenses moved to GH¢8,273,013 in 2023 from the GH¢5,737,821 in 2022.

Mr Benjamin Amoah, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, addressing the meeting, said the total assets of the bank grew from GH¢35,836,638 to GH¢51,306,442, representing a 43 per cent increase.

“Our loans and advances increased to GH¢11,277,704 in 2023 from GH¢8,227,290 in 2022 and for our customer deposit, it increased from GH¢35,340.062 in 2022 to GH¢46,003,874.00 in 2023, representing 30 percent,” he said.

“During the year under review, we were able to also sell additional 82,718 ordinary shares, valued at GH¢41,359 against GH¢18,241.00,” he added.

Mr Amoah said the progress made came because of a multi-faceted approach dubbed ‘Gomoa Community Bank Turnaround strategy’ which included operational efficiency, risk management, customer-centric approach and talent development.

“Our commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticeable,” he said.

He said earlier this year, the bank and its Board Chairman were selected and inaugurated by renowned Business Executive Limited into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame Advisory Council, 2024.

“For the way forward, we want to assure you that we remain committed to a robust growth strategy designed to effectively navigate through the turbulent operating environment,” the Board Chairman stated.

In an address delivered on his behalf, Mr Alex Kwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of ARB APEX Bank, commended the bank for its significant progress in the year under review.

“This achievement is one of the major proofs that Gomoa Community Turnaround Project is beginning to yield positive results which is exemplary, and we urge the directors and management of the bank to work together to maintain the momentum,” he stated.

Mr Awuah advised them to embrace and leverage technology effectively to serve customers with ease and convenience.

Source: GNA