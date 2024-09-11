We are under pressure – Otto Addo admits

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has admitted to being under pressure following the poor start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars of Ghana settled for a disappointing draw against Niger in their second match in the qualifiers after their opening loss against Angola last Thursday.

Ghana is now third in tough Group F with one point while Angola tops the group with six points, followed by Sudan with three points.

Speaking in a post-match interview after the draw against Niger, Otto Addo expressed dissatisfaction with the results, especially after being wasteful in the second half.

“We had a quite cheap goal against Angola, and now again, I am just really, really disappointed, and we have to be on our toes to defend these situations better.

“I don’t know what to say because I am really, really disappointed. We talked too much; we trained exactly in this kind of situation also, and I am really disappointed to see the team concede a goal like this,” coach Otto Addo said.

When asked about the team’s next outing against Sudan in October, Otto Addo stated that the double-header against the Falcons was going to be a stern task.

“It would be difficult again. I knew from the start, it’s just some little margins, little details which can decide. This will be again, for us it will be a crucial match. We have to win, there is no way around it, and we have to win. If we want to have the chance to play better after, we have to win. We are under pressure, this is for sure, and we have to do better,” he said.

The Black Stars would have to win their next two encounters against Sudan to boost their chances of qualification to the next AFCON to be held in Morocco.

