Mahama promises to punish perpetrators of Techiman shooting incident

The Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Election 2024 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said his next government would investigate and bring perpetrators of the Techiman South Constituency shooting incident to book.

This involves the shooting incident that happened in the 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency in the Bono East Region and claimed three precious lives.

Addressing a mammoth rally of party supporters and members in Techiman, as part of his campaign visit to the Bono East Region, former President Mahama said he still sympathised with the bereaved families, saying justice ought to be meted on the perpetrators.

Mr Mahama said his government would also honour the victims of the shooting incident, saying an inquiry committee would be set up to probe the incident, saying “we have to punish the perpetrators to serve as deterrent to like-minded others who might try to disrupt the security of the nation”.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the former President gave the assurance that his government would also provide adequate compensation to the bereaved families who lost their relatives.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to set up public Universities and Regional Hospitals in all the six newly created regions, scrap the betting tax and the E-levy and end the double track system in the Senior High Schools.

Mr Mahama called on the party members and supporters to guard against ‘skirt and blouse” voting when they go to polls on December 7 and advised them to build a formidable front in the electioneering.

