Traditional leader cautions politicians against scrambling for state resources 

Nai Ntow Abosompim, Chief of Awutu Bontrase has cautioned politicians against developing predatory tendencies on assumption of power.

He stated that the people placed their destinies into their hands with the hope of seeing remarkable development but that had become an illusion.

Nai Abosompim made the remarks at a durbar to climax the 2024 Awobia Festival at Awutu Bereku, the Awutu-Senya District Capital.

The festival, was on the theme: “Empowering the youth for development through festival to build Awutu State.”

It was used to generate funds for the completion of an ultra-modern Traditional Council building.

Nai Abosompim said when the opportunity to govern was secured, leaders should help rebuild the nation and not to enrich themselves with State resources.

He also urged politicians not to cause confusion and create war because of their political interest.

“The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than peace and stability, our lives are more precious than the pain of losing elections, no matter how painful, it will never be enough justification for killing ourselves and others.”

He said as people “we owe our Nation the duty to ensure peace and stability before, during and after the December elections, and this must be the ultimate outcome of this year’s election, “He noted.

Nai Abosompim said that was why the Traditional Council was collaborating with the District Directorate of the National Commission on Civil Education (NCCE) to meet Parliamentary Candidates and their executives in Awutu-Senya to counsel them on the need to maintain the peace and stability in Awutu-Senya.

He thanked all the people for their tremendous support to the Council, stressing that development was a shared responsibility.

“We the Chiefs and the entire people thank the Government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the numerous projects executed in the traditional area.

He also thanked the Member of Parliament for the area, Madam Gilzella Tetteh-Agbotsui for Awutu-Senya West and Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson for Awutu Senya East, Mr Eugene Arhin, the Awutu-Senya West New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate, for their contributions towards the development of the two constituencies.

He appealed to the President and other stakeholders to help the Area with a Nursing and Midwifery School, Teacher Training College, and a bus for the Traditional Council.

He urged President Akufo-Addo to redeem a pledge he made on the latter when he visited the area.

Source: GNA