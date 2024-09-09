Political interference inimical to maintaining peace – Police Commander

Political interference in the work of the police could be counterproductive to efforts by the police to maintain peace and order in the upcoming general elections.

Chief Superintendent Richard Boahen, the Ahafo Ano South West District Police Commander said the penchant for intervening for people who violate electoral and other laws by politicians could threaten the peace that every Ghanaian desire because such people are emboldened to commit more crimes under the guise of political protection.

Chief Supt. Boahen who was speaking at the inauguration of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) at Mankranso, said such interferences were inimical to maintaining peace in the run up to the 2024 elections.

He said allowing the police to discharge their duties as a law enforcement agency was the way to go to as a country to keep troublemakers away from the electoral processes leading to the election of deserving candidates to lead the country.

He therefore appealed to politicians and other stakeholders to allow perpetrators of crime to face the full riguours of the law to serve as deterrence to others for the collective good of the country.

The Police Commander said Mankranso was becoming notorious for electoral violence and served notice that the command would ruthlessly deal with persons whose stock in trade was to foment trouble during elections.

According to him, Mankranso had become a hotspot in the region hence his outfit had to deploy personnel to every exhibition center during the recent exhibition exercise.

He also wondered why the relationship between leadership of political parties was always cordial but that of their supporters acrimonious and charged leaders of political parties to engage their followers on political tolerance as being exhibited by themselves.

Mr Bernard Osei Boateng, District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who formed the IPDC underscored the importance of the committee ahead of the election.

He said the committee served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among political parties, stakeholders, faith-based organizations, traditional council and other civil society organisations, to address electoral concerns to promote tolerance and mitigate issues that could potentially inflame passions.

He encouraged members of the committee to put their shoulders to the wheel in the campaign for peaceful election in the district, stressing the need for them to use any platform they mount to preach peace and tolerance.

Mr. Benjamin Akumanue, the District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), commended the NCCE for the initiative, saying that he wished such dialogues would be organised every week to remind each other of the roles they could play in maintaining peace.

He said organising a free and fair election was not the responsibility of only the EC and urged all stakeholders to play their respective roles to protect the credibility of the process.

Source: GNA