Mahama names key public institutions to operate 24 hours

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mentioned key public sector institutions that will participate in the proposed 24-hour economy if voted as President in the December 7 polls.

The institutions include the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Passport Office, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s Manifesto at Winneba, Central Region on Saturday, Mr Mahama said public institutions whose services were on high demand would run a three shift system of eight hours each.

The shift system, the Former President added, would enhance access to essential public services and create jobs.

He said the 24-hour economy would also target key sectors in the private sector such as agro processing, construction, financials services, sanitation and garbage collection, extractives, hospitality industry, restaurants, and the transport sector.

He said the policy would also support the employment of more security officers in the various security agencies to provide adequate security for businesses.

Among the incentives to be enjoyed by businesses that would participate in the 24-hour economy policy were cheaper electricity, tax incentives, and other support packages, Mr Mahama added.

“We will provide tax incentives to companies that will sign up and pay lower taxes so that they can reinvest what they have saved back into their operations,” he said.

The NDC Flag bearer said he would also set up what he termed as the “Accelerated Expert Development Council” to facilitate the registration of Ghanaian goods on the African Continental Free Trade Area and champion export.

Source: GNA