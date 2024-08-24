Assembly to surcharge NDC for branding crash protection blocks

Ms Felicia Edem Attipoe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), says the assembly will surcharge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for branding some crash protection blocks at Sakumono with the party’s colours.

The blocks, lying in between the rail line, the Sakumono beach road and the median, together with other structures along the stretch, had been draped in the black, white, green and red colours of the opposition NDC.

Ms Attipoe, who looked angry about the incident when she visited the place, said she had issued orders for the removal of the blocks and their replacement to ensure public safety.

She said “our major road at Sakumono, connecting from the beach road right down to Nungua, has been painted with NDC colours. I have called the constituency chairman to my office, and we will surcharge them. Seriously, we will surcharge them. It’s not right”.

She explained that the blocks were strategically placed at such places for road safety and reflections; therefore, painting them in those colours meant giving a bad signal to drivers and other road users.

Ms Attipoe described the incident as an act of vandalism and destruction of public property, stressing that “when we talk about visibility, we have colours that have visibility qualities, of which black and green not part”.

She said drivers who plied the road at night faced the risk of crashing due to the poor visibility at the curve because the road signs had been covered with Party colours.

She said the same applied to the railway that had been painted with specific brighter colours to signal road users but had now been taken over by NDC colours.

“I’m sounding a warning to everybody. You can’t just use a road or use anything just like that because you are in a political season. No, this is not a political road. This is a major road. This is a ceremonial road. In any case, the road has not even been handed over since it was constructed,” the MCE emphasised.

Ms Attipoe called on political parties and the public to consult the assembly for guidance when they wanted to engage in such branding of state properties.

Source: GNA