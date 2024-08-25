NPP accuses Mr Mahama of campaigning on false claims during Volta tour

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of campaigning on falsehood rather than on records.

At a press conference addressed by Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, the Regional Chairman, he said during Mr Mahama’s four-day campaign tour to the region last week, he failed to demonstrate solid proof and facts for his statements.

He cited former President Mahama as saying that the NPP was gaining grounds in the region due to propaganda and distribution of monies to voters, the reason the party garnered 14 per cent of votes in the 2020 general election, when it was recording single digits during the late Jerry John Rawlings’s era.

Mr Woanya said he considered the statement as an insult to the people of the Volta Region, referencing that Voltarians should be in servitude and not identify themselves with good and tangible life-changing development projects.

“The NDC cannot continue to hoodwink our people with propaganda and tribal politics forever. Times have changed. Our people are wide awake and very discerning. They will, therefore, not take insults and blame from a failed and rejected President,” Mr Woanya said.

“Mr Mahama is pained that the NDC lost the Hohoe seat and must reclaim, and all the things that he said at Hohoe only showed how desperate and detached he is from the realities on the ground.”

“If for nothing, the people of Hohoe constituency have demonstrated to the NDC and Ghana that they identify with politics of development and improvement of lives and not politics of propaganda and religious attachment.”

Mr Woanya said Mr Mahama and the NDC should brace up themselves for further deterioration of their political fortunes as the NPP-led Government continued its colossal infrastructural projects and social development interventions in all spheres of national life and the Volta Region in particular.

He enumerated projects such as roads, education infrastructure – Free SHS, Free TVET and STEM – sports and youth development, industrial and economic empowerment, new markets, provision of potable water, irrigation for agriculture, subsidised inputs, improved seedlings as well as non-traditional crops.

It should not be too difficult for Mr Mahama and the NDC to understand why the people of the Volta Region, particularly the youth, would want to identify with the NPP.

“Times have changed greatly, and the people are now wide awake and will demand accountability from politicians and political parties rather than blind faith and religious attachment to the NDC,” he said.

“The changing trends are neither due to propaganda nor financial inducements…”

He challenged the NDC Flagbearer to use the four years of his administration as the basis for seeking the mandate of Ghanaians rather than and giving messages that were not factual.

He called on the chiefs and people of the Region to demand an unqualified apology from the former President and the NDC.

Source: GNA