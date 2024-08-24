Ghana Shippers Authority Law: TAGG expresses surprise at calls on President to halt assent

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Friday expressed surprise at recent calls from industry stakeholders on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to postpone signing the recently passed Ghana Shippers’ Authority Law.

According to TAGG, such calls were unnecessary because the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) had already begun engaging stakeholders to address concerns and ensure the new law’s smooth implementation.

According to a statement issued by TAGG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the GSA had been proactive in its dialogue with various industry players since the law was passed, to make Ghana an attractive and competitive trading destination.

It said “…the GSA has consistently kept its doors open for consultations, particularly on areas of the law that have sparked concern among the business community.”

“We are confident that the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) that will put the law into effect will take into account the business community’s feedback,” it added.

The statement said the group believed the GSA’s commitment to ongoing engagement demonstrated its intention to ensure that the law was implemented to the benefit of all stakeholders in the shipping and logistics industries.

TAGG cautioned against efforts to stymie the law’s progress, saying it might benefit only a few individuals rather than the larger business community.

“As a result, we urge President Akufo-Addo to carefully review the document and sign it into law as soon as possible, thereby strengthening Ghana’s position in the global commercial shipping arena,” the statement said.

It did, however, assured the public and the trading community that the new law would provide significant benefits to shippers and those involved in commercial shipping.

It also encouraged stakeholders with concerns about the L.I. to continue speaking with the GSA as the necessary steps were taken to finalise the regulations.

Source: GNA