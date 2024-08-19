NPP 2024 Manifesto: Bawumia announces plans to clean polluted rivers, restore degraded forests

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Sunday put forward plans to clean polluted rivers and restore degraded forest if voted as President in December polls.

During the outdooring of the NPP’s 2024 manifesto in Takoradi, Dr Bawumia pledged to deliver bold measures to protect the environment.

The plans, to enhance the protection of the forests and biodiversity hotspots, to restore forests through reforestation programmes, include:

Targeting 30,000ha of degraded areas for reforestation and plantation development annually. Establishing 1,000ha of bamboo and rattan plantations annually for watershed protection and plantation development. Providing tree seedlings and plantain suckers in a minimum of 1000 communities to enhance the national reforestation and plantation development programme. Making available proven reserves data to small-scale miners to help deal with the associated problem of trial- and-error digging for gold. Simplifying the small-scale mining licensing regime. Scaling-up the use of the mercury-free gold Catcher machine technology, which is less damaging to our environment. ensuring strict adherence to our mining laws and regulations to prevent illegal and improper mining practices, and protect and preserve our water resources. Vigorously protecting both surface and underground sources by enforcing the provisions of the Water Use Regulations. Reviewing and strengthening the Water Buffer Zone Policy for implementation. Protecting transborder water sources, notably the Volta River, and Effectively managing all major water Basins in Ghana

Source: GNA

Download highlights of the manifesto here