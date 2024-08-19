NkrumahFest planning committee unveils 115th birthday of Nkrumah at Nkroful

The 2024 NkrumahFest Planning Committee has unveiled the 115th Birthday Celebration of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, at his birthplace, Nkroful in the Western Region.

The unveiling ceremony would be replicated at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra on August 30 to herald the celebration on September 21, his birthday.

The event is on the theme: “The Enduring Legacy of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah: Celebrating The 115th Birthday: A Journey to Nkroful”.

Unveiling the logo and theme at the forecourt of the Chief’s Palace at Nkroful, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, said this year’s event would be a mega one with people from all walks of life converging on Nkroful to honour the founder of modern Ghana and African freedom fighter, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The MP and NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 elections, narrated his encounter with Dr Nkrumah in a dream based on which he would ensure that the development of Nzema became a reality.

Mr Buah said upon assumption of office as MP in 2009, he decided to organize the NkrumahFest every year to honour the first President of Ghana.

He noted that the celebration highlights his legacy and vision for the world to know that Dr Nkrumah laid a solid foundation for Ghana and Africa.

It also aimed at promoting tourism to put Nkroful and Nzemamanle on the world map as people thronged Nkroful on September 21,2024 to honour his memory.

He said the works and legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah lived on and relevant to the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.

Mr Kofi Buah asked the chiefs and people of Nzemamanle “to always stand up and defend the history and legacy of Dr Nkrumah.

“As true sons and daughters of Nzemamanle, we must always stand on our grounds to fight any group, which attempts to denigrate the image, memory and legacy of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” he said.

The MP expressed concern over attempts to rewrite the history of Ghana and urged the people to disregard any such actions, adding that Nkrumah stood for justice and truth.

Mr John Kwaw Nketiah, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, said proceeds from last year’s celebrations were in the coffers of the committee earmarked for the renovation of the Nkrumah’s family house.

He appealed to the family to resolve issues and misunderstandings among them to pave the way for a successful celebration.

The Abusuakpanyinli of Nkroful, Nana Sanzah Erzah, commended the MP for his continued support towards the celebration of NkrumahFest.

He called on all who shared the vision and ideology of Dr Nkrumah to join in the celebration come September 21.

This year’s NkrumahFest would showcase the talents of kids in the Nzema area.

It would also feature beauty pageants in Nzema and push them to Regional and National competitions.

Prominent artistes such as Kofi Kinarta, Stone Boy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, King Paluta and Meiway will spice up the celebration.

Source: GNA