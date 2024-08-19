Violent clash at Wenchi-Nkonsia leaves one dead, five motorbikes burnt

A misunderstanding between some youth of Wenchi and Nkonsia community in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region turned bloody in the early hours of Sunday, August 18, 2024 leading to the death of a young man.

Two other young people sustained various degrees of injuries while five motorbikes were burnt in the clash that occurred at Nkonsia, a suburb of Wenchi.

A reliable police source who confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the body of Alhassan Mohammed, 21 years, had since been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation and autopsy while police investigation continued.

During a visit, a Senior Nurse at the Emergency and Accident Unit of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, only known as Anthony, also confirmed the dead saying three victims were brought to the facility around 0530 hours Sunday August 18, 2024.

Unfortunately, the condition of Mohammed who was stabbed had worsened when they brought the victims, and he (Mohammed) passed on, while one of them was treated and discharged with the other one Ayuuba Adamu still on admission responding to treatment, he explained.

Adamu who said he was 22 years, told the media he his other friends attended a night club at Nkonsia, saying “I went out to of the club house to urinate and a young boy came snatched my mobile phone.”

He said he also raised an alarm and together with his friends chased, and arrested the boy who shouted for help, saying some other young people from the community who were also at the night club rescued the boy.

Adamu said a confrontation ensued between them and in the process one of them stabbed him and the deceased who was his sibling, and added his other friends at Wenchi heard the incident and mobilised themselves to the Nkonsia community, adding the youth of the town attacked them too, and set ablaze five of the motorbikes they were using.

He, therefore, appealed to the police to be expeditious in their investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

Source: GNA