Bagre Dam spillage begins August 19

SONABEL, the Power Utility of Burkina Faso says it will begin the spillage of water from the Bagre Dam on Monday, August 19, 2024.

A statement signed and copied the Ghana News Agency by Mr Jesse Kazapoe, Basin Director, White Volta Basin Secretariat of the Water Resources Commission, said update from SONABEL indicates that the current water level of the dam was 232.8 metres and kept rising.

The spillage of the water is expected to cause the White Volta River in Ghana to overflow its banks and occupy its normal flood plains, the statement added.

“The Water Resources Commission has been advised by SONABEL, the Power Utility of Burkina Faso on Friday, August 16th, 2024, that the level of water in the Bagre Dam has been rising since Friday August 2nd, 2024”, it added.

The statement, therefore, advised residents especially those residing and working along the banks of the White Volta River to take precautionary measures to avoid being adversely affected by the spillage.

“This is to inform you for your further action relating to flood management. We will furnish you with additional information on this matter as this becomes available to uu” it stressed.

Source: GNA