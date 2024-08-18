Taskforce to deploy 109 security personnel for Voter Register Exhibition exercise 

The Kadjebi District Election Security Taskforce will on Tuesday, August 20 deploy 109 security personnel to police the Provisional Voter Register Exhibition Centres in the District.

Superintendent of Police, Frank Nana Asomaning, the Kadjebi District Police Commander disclosed this at the Election Taskforce emergency meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Supt. Asomaning asked the personnel to take the assignment as a national duty with diligence and tact.

He said it was a temporal work, so they must endure for the good of Mother Ghana.

The 11-member Committee is comprised of the District Police Commander, the District Ghana Immigration Service Commander, the District Customs Service Commander, the District Electoral Officer, the District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the District National Ambulance Service Commander, the District National Fire Service Commander.

The rest are the District Co-ordinating Director, the District NIB Officer, and the District Crime Officer.

The meeting was called to brief members on the deployment plan.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Kadjebi District has 36 Electoral Areas with 115 Polling Stations.

The EC per letter dated 3rd August 2024 announced the exhibition of the Provisional Voter Register from the 20th to the 27th of August 2024 nationwide.

“The Commission encourages the public to participate in the Exhibition Exercise”.

Source: GNA